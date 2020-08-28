This H&M dress would fit right into Kate Middleton's royal wardrobe The McQueen dress the Duchess wore to sister Pippa’s wedding has a chic lookalike

If there’s one thing about Kate Middleton’s taste in fashion, it's that she’s confident and consistent about the feminine styles she loves. When we spotted this H&M dress we knew it would fit right into Duchess Kate’s closet as it ticks all the boxes – and it actually reminds us of one of the royal’s more iconic outfits, the Alexander McQueen dress that she wore when she served as maid of honour for sister Pippa's Middleton's wedding.

Duchess Kate at sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding wearing Alexander McQueen alongside Princess Charlotte

Polka dots and florals might be Kate’s most prominent wardrobe mainstays but royal fashion watchers have taken note of more subtle signatures like silky dresses long-sleeved dresses with Victorian details such as a high neck and billowing bishop cuffs.

Dress with a tie belt, £39.99/$59.99, H&M

And that’s where the H&M look fits in. It’s not hard to imagine Kate in this silky dress with a calf-length hem, draped high collar, puff sleeves and covered buttons on the cuff. The dress comes not only in the peachy beige tone but also in powder blue in the UK, and just like the Duchess’ dress, pays close attention to details on the back with a draped tie belt.

We think the Duchess would be tempted by the pastel blue version, too!

Dress with a tie belt in pastel turquoise, £39.99, H&M

As seen above, the Duchess wore a similar custom style in blue by a private dressmaker to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the investiture of The Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace. While Kate’s dresses are both pricey bespoke creations, the very similar H&M version exudes the same ladylike vibes – and won’t break the bank!