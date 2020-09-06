We earn a commission through products purchased through some links in this article

Who can forget the Duchess of Cambridge's stunning red Alexander McQueen dress she wore during a royal tour of Germany with Prince William in 2017? Three years later and the pretty boho style is still hugely popular, just look at Marks & Spencer's similar design for proof!

While celebrating the Queen's birthday party at the British Ambassadorial Residence in Berlin, Duchess Kate wore one of her most romantic red looks ever – an off the shoulder, maxi dress with ruffle details, all cut from cotton and silk-blend chiffon. While the designer dress had a price tag of £2,075, you can snap up a high street version for just £45.

The Per Una frock features the same boho feel with lace detailing at the neck, floaty sleeves and a flattering belted waist. Plus, the long sleeves and high neckline means it's perfect for keeping the chill away as summer comes to an end.

Red boho dress, £45, Per Una @ Marks & Spencer

Royal fans can also get their hands on another lookalike from ASOS for a cool £32. The ASOS DESIGN Curve maxi dress comes in a similar rust colour with an off-shoulder neckline, but it's selling out fast. Tempted? We certainly are!

Curve maxi dress, £32, ASOS

Kate was first pictured wearing the red dress with nude heels by Prada and drop earrings by Simone Rocha. Perhaps the bright red design was a sweet nod to the colours of the German flag, since members of the royal family often carefully curate their royal tour wardrobes to suit their travels.

Kate first wore the red boho dress during a royal tour of Germany in 2017

Since then, the Duchess has recycled the Alexander McQueen dress to celebrate her mum Carole Middleton's 64th birthday in 2019, which was thought to be held at her sister Pippa and brother-in-law James Matthews’ Chelsea home. At the time, the royal accessorised with the same earrings but switched up her footwear by opting for matching red heels.

After more ways to emulate the Duchess on the high street? We've also spotted a H&M dress which would fit right into Duchess Kate’s closet – and it reminds us of the Alexander McQueen dress that she wore when she served as maid of honour for Pippa's wedding. With its long sleeves and Victorian details such as a high neck and billowing bishop cuffs, it's not hard to imagine Kate in this silky dress – which comes in both peachy beige tone and powder blue.

