We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Countess of Wessex kept it casual for her latest appearance with husband Prince Edward and their two children Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12.

GALLERY: Colour co-ordinating royals! Matching looks from Prince Harry, Meghan and more

The family-of-four joined the Marine Conservation Society and a local beach cleaning group to collect rubbish from Southsea beach in Portsmouth on Sunday – and we couldn't help but notice the mother-and-daughter duo rocking matching outfits!

Sophie looked stunning in a pair of blue skinny jeans and a blush pink blouse with a V-neck and ruffled sleeves. She finished off her look with white platform espadrilles by Toms, and royal fans can get their hands on a very similar pair for just £25, down from £55.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Earl and Countess of Wessex enjoy a special beach trip with their children

Twinning with her mum, Lady Louise opted for a very similar pair of fitted blue jeans, but paired hers with a green long-sleeved T-shirt layered underneath a blue gilet emblazoned with the Land Rover Burghley horse trials logo.

RELATED: Countess Sophie's modern fashion secret revealed

To keep the sun away from her eyes, Sophie also accessorised with a pair of black sunglasses which were positioned on her head. While her blonde hair was fastened back into a loose plait, we imagine the sunglasses also helped to keep stray strands of hair from blowing into her eyes – we all know how annoying the blustery seaside wind can be!

Shop the look:

White canvas Toms, £25, Toms @ Office

Pink blouse, £28, La Redoute

And it seems as though their casual outfits may be an insight into the royals' usual attire away from the public eye, after Sophie revealed they enjoy regular walks near their home in Bagshot Park, Surrey.

The royal couple and their children helped collect rubbish from Southsea beach

After voicing her concern over the lack of recycling options for PPE, especially face masks, following COVID-19, the 55-year-old said the family continue to help the environment and remove unsightly litter at home. "We are lucky enough to live next door to a lovely forest, and I come back with handfuls of litter every time we go for a walk," Sophie said.

Asked about her children's reaction to this, she admitted: "They are always going, 'Oh no Mummy, not again!' and off I go into the bushes to get something else."

MORE: Countess Sophie's stunning geometric dress wows at new appearance

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.