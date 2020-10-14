Kate Middleton's favourite camera brand is 40% off in the Amazon Prime Day sales

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Want to get your hands on a royal-approved camera? Enter Amazon Prime Day 2020!

SEE: All the times Kate has shared her personal photographs of George, Charlotte and Louis

The Duchess of Cambridge has proven her photography skills on numerous occasions, releasing pictures taken at home with her husband Prince William and their three children.

The self-professed "enthusiastic amateur photographer" often chooses to focus her work on Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – much to the delight of royal fans!

Kate is believed to own two Canon cameras

It has been revealed that Kate's personal pictures are taken using not one, but two Canon cameras. These include the Canon PowerShot G12, which she was first spotted using back in 2011, and the Canon EOS 5D Mark II, which was responsible for capturing the precious moment Prince George held his newborn sister Princess Charlotte in 2015.

READ: The best Prime Day alternative deals: Shop Nike trainers and designer clothes today

On 13-14 October, a range of cameras and lenses from the brand are on sale for Amazon Prime Day, with up to 40 per cent off the original price. Shop some of the best deals below…

Canon EOS 2000D DSLR Camera and EF-S 18-55 mm IS II Lens, was £369 now £319.99, Amazon

Originally priced at £369, the Canon EOS 2000D DSLR Camera with 18-55mm IS Lens is said to be compact and easy to use, making it perfect for beginners.

Canon Zoemini S Essential Kit, was £124.36 now £114.99, Amazon

Looking to print photos on the go? The Canon Zoemini S Essential Kit includes a canon camera printer, carry pouch and canon zink photo paper – all for £114.99 in the sale.

Canon EF 50 mm-f/1.4 USM Lens 20 cm, was £389 now £299.99, Amazon

The Canon EF 50mm f/1.4 USM features ultrasonic focusing and smooth background blur. It would be rude not to make use of the 23 per cent discount, right?

The Duchess often takes photos of her three children

The 50mm also happens to be Kate's favourite lens, which makes sense considering it's perfect for portraits. "A 50mm lens is not too long, making it the perfect length for photographing young children as you can still interact with them and be part of the experience as well as being the photographer," said David Parry, product specialist at Canon UK and Ireland.

We can't help but wonder if the Duchess will be keeping an eye on Canon's Amazon Prime Day deals!

MORE: How to get FREE money to spend on Amazon Prime Day - and help small businesses too

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.