The Duchess of Cambridge would love Marks & Spencer's 2020 Poppy Collection

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Remembrance Sunday March Past the Cenotaph will not be taking place, but there's still a number of ways that you can support the UK's Armed Forces. As well as shopping the Poppy Appeal website, Marks & Spencer has launched the new 2020 Poppy Collection, and all profits will go directly to The Royal British Legion and Poppyscotland. Included in the range is the Sparkle Poppy Brooch, which the Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted wearing in previous years, and we predict another sellout!

Here are our favourite pieces from the Marks & Spencer 2020 Poppy Collection…

In 2012, Duchess Kate swapped the traditional paper poppy for this red diamante studded brooch. This year it's back with even more sparkle – and you can shop it for £15.

The Poppy Collection® Hero Sparkle Poppy Brooch, £15, Marks & Spencer

Guilty of losing your poppy every year? A keyring is a great way to show your support to the Poppy Appeal all year round.

The Poppy Collection® Enamel Poppy Keyring, £7.50, Marks & Spencer

Another stylish way to support the campaign is with these Poppy Collection stud earrings.

The Poppy Collection® Hero Poppy Stud Earrings, £7.50, Marks & Spencer

We're obsessed with this silver bracelet. Simple and understated, it's so chic.

The Poppy Collection® Poppy Bracelet, £7.50, Marks & Spencer

Love a power suit? Made from Skin Kind™ metal, this slender poppy pin is designed to slip through your lapel.

Poppy Collection® Poppy Lapel Pin, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

A lasting way to wear your poppy with pride, you can find these enamelled cufflinks online and in-store.

Poppy Cufflinks, £15, Marks & Spencer

These cotton-rich socks are adorned with a bright, all-over poppy design.

Poppy Cotton Socks, £3.50, Marks & Spencer

Feeling formal? Marks & Spencer is selling this poppy print tie for £25.

The Poppy Collection® Pure Silk Tie, £25, Marks & Spencer

