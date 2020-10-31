We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

You can always spot a favourite fashion item of Kate Middleton's. How? Because she has it in every hue. She is the queen of colour coordination, and her handbags are no exception – have you ever seen her accessories not match her outfit? No, us neither.

RELATED: 10 iconic Kate Middleton outfits we've spotted for sale on eBay

READ: The incredibly touching detail about Kate Middleton's £250 blouse

And Kate is going LOVE the latest version of her favourite bag, the Aspinal Midi Mayfair – as it now comes in a clutch version. Hello, perfect party bag! Just like its big sister, the Mayfair Clutch comes in a rainbow of colours, one to match every stylish ensemble the Duchess of Cambridge pulls together.

MORE: Countess Sophie stuns in beautiful jewellery as she makes surprise new appearance

Don't let its fun-size fool you - this bag is deceptively roomy. There's space not only for your phone, lippy and credit cards, but for this season's essentials too – a face mask and hand sanitizer. It also comes with a removable gold chain strap for a hands-free hold, which is just the thing we need for those pub garden Pinot catch-ups with friends.

The bag comes in the cheeriest of colours too. There's the mood-boosting orange, that works perfectly with a khaki puffa or shearling parka.

Orange Mayfair Clutch, £295, Aspinal of London

And a hot pink shade that will never go out of fashion.

Pink Mayfair Clutch, £295, Aspinal of London

SHOP NOW

And for those wanting to really up the glam factor, you won't go wrong with gold to shine on a dreary winter’s eve.

Gold Mayfair Clutch, £295, Aspinal of London

SHOP NOW

There's also a sumptuous bottle green hue that we could totally see Kate Middleton rocking, plus classic black and Bordeaux.

Green Mayfair Clutch, £295, Aspinal of London

Which are you adding to your Christmas wish list?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.