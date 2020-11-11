We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in a monochrome outfit as she sat down to speak with military families to mark Remembrance Week recently.

Unsurprisingly, Kate's gorgeous satin blouse sold out quickly – the 'Boo' shirt came from one of her favourite brands, Ghost, costing £79.

It was a style change-up for the royal, too! We're not surprised that Kate, who has championed the trend of the contrast collar, fell for the beautiful shirt, which features a black-on-white look instead of the more traditional white collar.

The Duchess has been rocking statement collared looks for years, though more recently she has opted for crisp white styles. Cases in point: her famed Alessandra Rich number, her tartan Emilia Wickstead emsemble and her go-to Beulah London shirt dresses.

Kate usually loves to wear white contrast collars

Kate does own some Catherine Walker coat dresses with a statement black collar, though we believe this is the first time she's rocked an inverted monochrome look in this way.

Of course, the injection of black was no doubt a nod to the remembrance message, and the Duchess also added black trousers and her poppy pin to her look.

Wearing Catherine Walker in 2019

The Duchess appeared in the new pictures as she spoke to the families of military personnel who have lost their lives.

She said: "I'm sure you spend your time every day remembering your loved ones but it's so important that the nation comes together and really spends time thinking about those who have lost their lives and the families that have been impacted.

The Duchess attended the Remembrance Sunday service last week

"It's been a real honour to speak to all of you and I think I speak for the whole nation when I say just how proud you should be of your loved ones, and for the sacrifice and the bravery that they've shown.

"I'll certainly be thinking of you this difficult week and will be for many years to come."

