Kate Middleton's favourite Monica Vinader earrings are 25% off in the Black Friday sale The Duchess has worn the stunning earrings on multiple occasions

The Duchess of Cambridge is the proud owner of a jewellery collection that would make anyone jealous, thanks to her impressive selection of tiaras and pieces passed down from the Queen - but Kate still loves more affordable pieces, too.

Case in point: her Monica Vinader 'Siren' earrings, which she's sported on multiple occasions over the past few years.

MORE: Duchess Kate’s favourite bag now comes fun-sized – and we NEED it in every colour!

You could be forgiven for thinking that the stunning green drop earrings cost much more, but they actually come in at a rather affordable £125. And if you want to save on the price, order today at an additional discount as part of the jewellery brand's Black Friday offers.

Siren wire earrings, was £125, now £93.75, Monica Vinader

Kate was first seen wearing the earrings back in 2016 during her royal tour of Canada. Since then, she's styled them for St. Patrick's Day, while visiting the White Garden at Kensington Palace, and at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Kate dresses her favourite earrings up and down

The Duchess has also worn jewellery from Monica Vinader's 'Riva' range, sporting a matching necklace and earrings at British Vogue's 100th anniversary exhibition in 2016.

GET SHOPPING: Your Christmas gift guide for 2020

Wearing her 'Riva' earrings and necklace in 2016

The exact pieces are no longer available to buy, but you can shop some styles from the same collection in the brand's Black Friday sale.

Riva Cocktail Diamond Earrings, was £450 now £337.50, Monica Vinader

Kate isn't the only royal fan of Monica Vinader, however - both the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Beatrice also love the jewellery line, and have both sported its gorgeous friendship bracelets.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Meghan wears her Monica Vinader bracelet to give inspiring speech

Meghan debuted her 'Linear Friendship Bracelet' in June 2020, while addressing the graduating class at Immaculate Heart High School with an inspiring speech.

MORE BLACK FRIDAY: All the best deals here

Linear Friendship Bracelet, was £125 now £93.75, Monica Vinader

Monica Vinader is just one of the brands taking part in Black Friday this week. We can't wait to grab some bargains ahead of Christmas!

Get £114 worth of royal beauty treats for just £38

HELLO!'s Royal Treatment beauty box is packed full of amazing products (including Royal Warrant holders) to give you an at-home beauty experience fit for a duchess! Featuring incredible brands like the Queen's much-loved Molton Brown and Elizabeth Arden, this is an incredible gift for any royal fan.

HELLO! The Royal Treatment Beauty Box, £38 (worth £114), Latest in Beauty

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.