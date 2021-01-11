Remember Meghan Markle's stunning jumpsuit? It's in the sale and it's a total steal 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

What do you wear to hang out with British Vogue's editor-in-chief? It would be a tricky question to answer for many, but Meghan Markle opted for Everlane when she and Edward Enninful worked together briefly in 2019. Meghan and Edward could be seen linking arms as they stared at a screen together during the photo shoot.

Meghan and Edward during the VOGUE shoot

For the occasion, Meghan chose the black jumpsuit from one of her favourite fashion labels, Everlane. The all-in-one is the 'Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit' from the brand and it originally cost $120. Well, we have excellent news if you're looking for the same style in a shade that will have you ready for Spring.

During the New Year sales, Everlane is selling the dusty blue version of Meghan's jumpsuit and it's now $72 (£69) - such a steal. You must be fast though, it's already sold out in a few sizes.

Dusty blue jumpsuit, $72 (£69), Everlane

The description reads: "Your one-and-done outfit—fit for any occasion. The Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit has an elegant double-V neckline neck, easy wide legs, and a removable tie belt to create a more feminine silhouette. Plus, it's made of our drapey, wrinkle-resistant Japanese GoWeave—a surprisingly breathable fabric that’s lightweight and travels well."

Meghan opted for the Everlane jumpsuit for a royal visit

Prince Harry's glamorous wife certainly loved her jumpsuit because she wore it weeks later while visiting the Woodstock Exchange, where she met female entrepreneurs working in technology.

Meghan, who was pregnant at the time, was there to learn about the benefits of networking between aspiring female entrepreneurs and successful female role models.

