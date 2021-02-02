Meghan Markle's it-bag has had a spring update - and a 40% discount

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Remember the Duchess of Sussex's stylish £475 Rejina Pyo handbag? Well now you can get it for less! The chic accessory is now on sale for as little as £162 – and we've even found a Mango lookalike for less than £30.

Meghan carried the luxury Rejina Pyo bag during her landmark final trip to the UK in March 2020, choosing the designer to mark International Women's Day during her visit to Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham.

Of course, she sparked an instant sell-out, but now we've spotted the cult bag at a huge discount on The Outnet - in some gorgeous spring colour ways. Tempted?

Meghan's Rejina Pyo bag flew off the shelves after she carried it

The royal's chic handbag, with its signature knot handle, is currently reduced from £475 down to just £285 in a chic lilac shade - which we could totally imagine Meghan carrying.

Rejina Pyo bags, from £162, The Outnet

There's also a fabulous checked yellow version for just £162, and a bold green style for the same price.

The Duchess originally opted for the neutral version of the bag when she was spotted carrying it in 2020, but we're loving the 2021 update, too!

Floral handbag, £29.99, Mango

And if the designer price tag is still too much of a stretch, Mango also offers a summery dupe of the pouch bag, costing just £29.99.

Meghan completed her IWD outfit with a chic tweed jacket from Me + Em, classic black trousers and a pair of two-tone heels by Jennifer Chamandi, a designer also loved by her close friend Amal Clooney.

It was certainly one of our favourite outfits from her landmark London trip, which saw her complete her final official engagements as a working member of the royal family.

