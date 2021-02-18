Kate Middleton would LOVE these Duchess-approved brands in the big Nordstrom winter sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you haven't shopped the big Nordstrom winter sale, with clearance prices up to 50% off and more, then get shopping, stat! There’s hundreds amazing bargains waiting for you, from kids clothing to designer markdowns and plenty of homeware pieces in the sale too. But guess what? There are some especially good bargains for fashion fans of Kate Middleton's style .

The Nordstrom sale is packed with some of the Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to fashion and beauty brands, from Barbour jackets to Adidas sneakers and even her most loved jewellery brand, Monica Vinader, too. Check out our Kate-inspired picks from the big Nordy sale!

Adidas

Everyone needs a classic pair of sneakers, and Kate loves Adidas for sports days. She owns quite a few pairs of Adidas sneakers, including this bright and bold red design.

Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker, was $80 Now $48

Barbour

Every British royal loves a good outdoors jacket, and Barbour even has three royal warrants! Kate loves their Defence style but there's a Barbour look for everyone on sale at Nordstrom.

Barbour Mullein Faux Fur Trim Quilted Jacket, was $300 Now $180

Boden

British brand Boden is always front and centre of Kate’s closet, and she even kits her kids out in the brand. Kate’s known to favour their wrap dresses, and loves a classic Boden top, too.

Boden Maddie Puff Sleeve Top, was $85, Now $38.97

Jenny Packham

If there's one designer Kate leans on for glitzy events, it's Jenny Packham, who the Duchess wears on repeat. Grab a gorgeous gown now as we look ahead to spring and summer.

Jenny Packham chiffon gown, was $242, Now $145.20

Monica Vinader

It's hard to choose a favourite Kate Middleton jewellery moment, and aside from the Queen's tiaras and jewels, she does often choose more affordable but luxe brands; Monica Vinader is one of them, on sale at Nordstrom.

Monica Vinader Rose Gold Signature Signet Ring, was $135 Now $67.50

SOREL

A decent pair of boots are a must for chilly climates. Kate favours SOREL for her cold weather footwear.

SOREL Slimpack III Waterproof Hiker Boot, was $179.95 Now $107.96

Sweaty Betty

Duchess Kate is a big fan of activewear label Sweaty Betty, particularly their collaboration with New Balance. We've heard she likes to wear their leggings, and sister-in-law Meghan Markle is an avid Sweaty Betty wearer too.

Sweaty Betty All Day 7/8 Leggings, was $88 Now $52.80

Topshop

Designers aside, Topshop is a high street favourite of Kate, having worn it when pregnant with Prince George, on the royal tour to India and to public engagements in the UK too.

Topshop Ribbed Open Front Cardigan was $68 Now $33.99

UGG

Pre-Duchess days, Kate was often seen hitting the streets of London in the comfiest shoes - a pair of UGGs. You can bag some cozy Ugg gear starting at less than $30.

UGG Laila Bow Fleece Lined Socks, was $49.50 Now $29.70

