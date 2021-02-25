Remember Kate Middleton's favourite family dress? M&S launch spot-on dupe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge considers a floaty floral dress a wardrobe staple, and she sparked a sell-out with her blue floral Boden number when she wore it for her laidback family Christmas card snap in 2019.

She later wore it again in May 2020 for a video meeting during Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week - but shoppers were sadly not able to get their hands on it.

So we bet Kate's fans will be thrilled to see Marks & Spencer's new collection with chic independent brand Finery London - since we've spotted a dress that looks remarkably like her floral wrap midi.

Kate wore the dress in her 2019 Christmas card photo - loved by the Queen!

With its tiered hem and tie-waist detail, it's super similar to the royal's look - and even features the same V-neckline. We could totally see Kate wearing it with her favourite Castañer espadrilles.

Finery blue floral dress, £49, M&S

Costing £49 as opposed to the original £60 price tag, we reckon it's a bit of a royal steal, too.

Finery dot dress, £79, M&S

In fact, there's a number of pieces in the range that we reckon Duchess Kate would love to wear to a royal engagement - from a sharply collared polka dot piece, £79, to a green and white dotty midi - a colour combo we know she loves.

Finery polka dot dress, £49, M&S

Of course, This Morning style queen Holly Willoughby is also a huge fan of Finery London - and M&S - so we reckon she might be tempted by the flattering range of dresses and separates, too.

Finery tea dress, £59, M&S

We could see the presenter rocking the green puff sleeve tea dress, or even the 'High Neck Ruffle Detail Midaxi Tea Dress' on the show. But of course, Holly is known to admire the Duchess' style, so we reckon she'd love any of our royal-inspired picks.

The line went live on the Marks & Spencer website on 25 February, and we predict these styles will fly off the virtual shelves - so hurry if you want to bag one for yourself...

