The Duchess of Sussex loves her Aquazzura heels - she has a number of styles, and even wore them to announce her engagement and on her royal wedding day!

In particular, Meghan's strappy 'Very Matilde' heels are among her favourites - she wore them long before she met Prince Harry, and sparked a mass sell-out with her favourite neutral pair.

The shoes in question are hard to come by these days, since the designer has seemingly discontinued the style - despite the fact they are a royal favourite.

Meghan's Aquazzura heels are among her favourites

So we were mighty impressed when we spotted the ASOS 'Whisper' heels, which are currently in the sale for just £14.60. With the same cross-strap details, pointed toe and stiletto heel, they look remarkably similar.

There is also a very similar Public Desire pair, although they don't feature the same ankle-tie detail that Meghan's do.

'Whisper' heels, £14.60, ASOS

Both Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have been spotted in Aquazzura, too, and Eugenie even owns the very same strappy pair as Meghan.

"Meghan has been an Aquazzura girl for a number of years," the shoe brand's designer, Edgardo Osorio, previously told HELLO! Canada – describing the moment she stepped out in the Mathilde pumps to announce her engagement.

Public Desire heels, £15.05, ASOS

"She literally wore something that was one of her favourite shoes," he said. "I couldn't ask [for a] better ambassador for the brand. She's a beautiful girl, a wonderful human being."

He added: "She's a very sophisticated girl. [She likes] clean silhouettes, but then she always has a very sexy strappy shoe."

Princess Eugenie also owns the strappy heels

Since then, the Duchess has been spotted in the bow-detail 'Deneuve' pumps, the ankle-strap 'Milano' heels and the glitzy 'Portrait of a Lady' slingbacks, amongst others - which have gorgeous jewel embellished details.

For her royal wedding day, she wore a beautiful bespoke pair by the Colombian designer, which appeared to be made of a beautiful translucent mesh fabric. We would love to peek in Meghan's shoe closet!

