Crown Princess Mary of Denmark looked beautiful as she posed for a photo with her daughter Princess Josephine.

The royal opted for a blue and white summer dress which looks far more expensive than its price tag! Mary turned to high street store H&M for her latest look, which was so popular it has already sold out – considering the price was reduced by 60 per cent to just £56, we're not surprised.

Made of organic silk, it featured a deep V-neck and long, voluminous sleeves, all in a pretty mosaic pattern. Crown Princess Mary paired it with a brown leather belt and silver earrings, leaving her dark hair down in loose curls.

Her 10-year-old daughter Josephine opted for a similar summer frock, but hers came in a pink and white pattern with white buttons down the front.

The photos, which were shared on the official Instagram page to mark International Women's Day, seem to have been taken by Franne Voigt last summer at Fredensborg Castle.

Crown Princess Mary modelled a H&M dress as she posed with her daughter. Credit: Franne Voigt

When translated, the caption read: "For breakfast this morning, my youngest daughter Josephine spotted a headline saying it was International Women's Day. She asked, 'What kind of day is this?'

"I thought briefly about my answer and said that for her it is a day where she must believe and trust that she can come into being and do everything she dreams of without anyone or anything stopping her… .. because she's a girl.⁣

"She did not ask any further questions, so maybe my answer was no surprise to her. Maybe it's something she takes for granted. But that's not the case for many other girls around the world."

Mary added: "For me, equality is not about everyone being equal, but - as I said to Josephine - about gender not having a role to play when opportunities present themselves and decisions are made… or when following one's dreams.⁣"

Crown Princess Victoria owns the same H&M dress

And Mary's dress is clearly a popular choice among the royals, since Crown Princess Victoria wore the same one during in June 2020 as she virtually attended the UN's digital high-level meeting to discuss Sustainable Ocean Business and the 2030 Agenda.

Both Mary and Victoria have stepped out in H&M on several occasions in the past, from the lacy pink dress they both own to the green tulle gown from the brand's Conscious Collection that Victoria wore last week.

