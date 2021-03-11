H&M's Simone Rocha earrings are exactly like Meghan Markle's - for just £34.99

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The H&M x Simone Rocha collection is finally here! Going live on Wednesday 11 March, we predict a mass sellout just like all of the high street brand's designer collaborations - and there's even a royal dupe in the mix.

Both the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex are fond of Simone Rocha's sparkly embellished earrings - so much so that they both own a red bejewelled pair.

MORE: H&M x Simone Rocha - all the gorgeous pieces to shop now

These £34.99 drop earrings look very similar to the pair that Meghan wore to the Mountbatten Festival of Music back in March 2020, during she and Prince Harry's final official engagements in the UK.

Earrings, £34.99, Simone Rocha X H&M

Who could forget her regal fashion moment, which saw her looking incredible in head-to-toe red - wearing a caped Safiyaa gown and Manolo Blahnik accessories. We're still obsessed.

Duchess Kate also has two pairs of Simone Rocha earrings

Duchess Kate also wore her own crimson ensemble back in July 2017, when she attended a Garden Party in Berlin wearing her Simone Rocha earrings and an off-shoulder gown by Alexander McQueen.

H&M's new designer collaboration features plenty of sparkling accessories by the designer, so hurry if you want to get the royal look!

Earrings, £34.99, Simone Rocha X H&M

As well as jewellery, the Simone Rocha x H&M range features womenswear, menswear and childrenswear - and there's plenty of tartan, beading, florals, pinks, reds and bespoke fabrics that were developed in house especially for the range. Swoon.

The designer said of the collaboration: "I am so thrilled to be working with H&M on this very special collection. It truly is a celebration of the signatures of my brand, and the influences that have shaped me.

Earrings, £29.99, Simone Rocha X H&M

"As a designer, and as a customer, I've been such a fan of the H&M collaboration concept. Margiela, Alber Elbaz, Comme des Garcons – it's such an amazing list of alumni to be a part of."

H&M's exclusive designer collections never stay in stock for long - so charge your credit card and act fast...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.