Loved Kate Middleton's £2,300 heart-shaped earrings? Amazon sells a £15 version

We’re always getting inspired by Kate Middleton's style, whether it’s snapping up a lookalike for her bright pink coat for spring, or shopping her exact go-to hair conditioner (hint: it’s from Kiehl’s).

So imagine our excitement when we discovered a lookalike of Kate's £2,300 ‘Lauren’ diamond earrings from luxury jeweller Kiki McDonough on Amazon – and they cost less than £15!

THE ORIGINAL: ‘Lauren’ leaf earrings in yellow gold, £2,300, Kiki McDonough

The 18ct gold plated, heart huggie Peony.T earrings are encrusted with cubic zirconia and have earned a 4.3-star of 5 rating on Amazon.

This budget version of the jewellery has a similar style to the Kiki earrings, right down to the sparkling huggie hoop detail from which the glittering pendant hangs.

THE BARGAIN BUY: Peony.T Gold Plated Drop Earrings, £14.99 ($11.99), Amazon

While the luxe Lauren earrings are shaped like a leaf, many fans describe the jewellery as a heart shape due to the similarity in form.

Kate has shown the versatility of the style by the British luxury brand, which also designed jewellery for the late Princess Diana, wearing her Kiki McDonough earrings for numerous high profile occasions.

The Duchess was first spotted wearing the pretty earrings in 2015, and has since worn them to events like the King's Cup sailing regatta in 2019.

Shop more Kate Middleton-inspired heart earrings

In love with this sparkling heart huggie earring look? We've found even more romantic heart-shaped earrings inspired by Duchess Kate, whether you want to save or splurge. These heart earrings all exude the same romantic vibe and sophisticated Duchess of Cambridge style.

Kate Spade New York 'Heart To Heart' Pavé Huggie Earrings, £51.27 ($46.65), Amazon

Pippa Middleton favourite Kate Spade New York is the brand behind these earrings that we're sure the Duchess would love.

Bella Heart earrings, £55 ($55), Swarovski

Instead of pavé, these huggie charms are heart-shaped silk crystals in a rose-gold tone plated setting.

Eliot Danori Pavé Heart Drop Earrings, £27 ($35), Macy's

These earrings, which are rated just under five stars at Macy's, are another great option if you love Duchess Kate's look. They come in silver-tone and rose gold-tone as well.

Adina's Jewels Pavé Heart Huggie Earrings, £50 ($65), Nordstrom

Add some royal-inspired sophisticated sparkle to your wardrobe with these sterling silver/14k-gold plate earrings embellished with cubic zirconia.

Nomination Heart & Pearl Hoop Earrings, £69, Joshua James Jewellery

Embrace the mix-and-match earrings trend with this combination - a pearl charm and a cubic zirconia pavé heart charm both in a rose-gold plated setting. Ships to UK only.

