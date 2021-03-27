Marks & Spencer's £22.50 espadrilles look just like Kate Middleton's

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge is very fond of wearing her wedge espadrilles for spring and summer engagements - so no doubt royal fashion fans will be thrilled to see that Marks & Spencer now stock a bargain version of the summer shoes.

Costing £22.50, the neutral wedges are made in a similar canvas fabric to Kate's Castañer favourites, and have a soft ankle strap so they're easy to walk in.

MORE: Royal ladies love summer espadrilles! See how Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more style them

Holly Willoughby is also a fan of the style, teaming the espadrilles with a pretty floral dress for a recent photoshoot with M&S.

Kate loves her ankle strap espadrilles

Kate's go-to Castañer wedges have a tie-around strap, though she also has a Russell & Bromley pair that are very similar in shape to Marks & Spencer's latest launch.

MORE: Loved Kate Middleton's £2,300 heart-shaped earrings? Amazon sells a £16 version

Espadrilles, £22.50, M&S

Of course, she's not alone in loving the laidback shoes when the warmer weather returns - the Duchess of Sussex, the Countess of Wessex and Queen Letizia of Spain are all fond of the comfy style, too.

Meghan and Kate love their Castañer wedges

And if you prefer the tie-around look, we've also spotted a near-perfect dupe at Office for £52. Tempted?

MORE: Kate Middleton's sell-out M&S trainers are back in gorgeous new colours

It's thought that royals gravitate towards espadrilles during the summer because they are laid-back and casual enough for low-key, outdoor events, yet still elevated enough to team with anything from a dress to tailored trousers.

Espadrilles, £52, Office

Plus, they keep your feet fairly cool and comfortable in the hot weather, so it's a double win if you ask us!

The down-to-earth heels are also favourites on royal tours, with Duchess Meghan, in particular, championing her black Castañer 'Chiara' wedges during both her official visits to Australia and South Africa. Snap up a pair while you can...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.