& Other Stories stock a bargain lookalike of Kate Middleton's sell-out floral dress

The Duchess of Cambridge's wardrobe is always in demand, and it was no different when she stepped out in a pretty floral dress from Faithfull The Brand back in June 2020.

The gorgeous lilac frock has quickly become a fan favourite, and unsurprisingly it flew off the shelves after she wore it during her engagement at The Nook Children's Hospice in Norfolk.

Fans will fall in love with & Other Stories' lookalike of the midi frock, we reckon, which is still available to shop for £95. With it's puff sleeves, floral pattern and nipped-in waist, you can't deny the similarities!

Floral maxi dress, £95, & Other Stories

Kate's Faithfull The Brand 'Marie Louise' dress originally cost £190 and was available from Selfridges, Net-A-Porter and Revolve at the time, and though it's nowhere to be found now, you can still buy a number of items in the same fabric - from swimwear to skirts.

The Duchess styled her dress with her Russell and Bromley espadrilles and her hair in a loose, straight style.

Kate's Faithfull The Brand dress was a fan favourite

And since both Kate and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle have both stepped out in outfits from & Other Stories in the past - including a pretty floral dress Kate wore to the Chelsea Flower Show - we bet the royal would love this bargain style!

The Faithfull The Brand dress marked a change in Kate's royal wardrobe, too, as the Duchess appeared to move towards a number of new brands and designers.

Kate teamed her dress with Russell and Bromley espadrilles

She also rocked her The Vampire's Wife midi dress and an outfit from cool-girl brand HVN, as well as adding pieces from influencer-favourite jewellery brand Missoma to her collection.

Kate, who is so well known for her classic and tailored approach to dressing, certainly seems to have been embracing new trends and styles lately – whilst still sticking to her signature elegant ways, of course...

