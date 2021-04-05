Loved Meghan Markle's blue & white Oscar de la Renta dress? Get the look at H&M from £12.99

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the wedding of Princess Diana's niece just a month after their own nuptials, the Duchess of Sussex’s beautiful blue and white Oscar de la Renta dress made a major fashion impact.

The £4,600 style, inspired by the design Wedgwood china, sparked a host of lookalikes, and continues its winning streak this season with H&M unveiling a similar elegant print in everything from tops to trousers.

H&M’s chic blue and white patterned pieces are perfect for spring and will take you right through summer.

Linen-blend dress £24.99, H&M

In the H&M collection you’ll find a breezy spaghetti strap dress for sunny weather - layer it with a white t-shirt and denim jacket.

Crêpe blouse £12.99, H&M

Wide trousers, £12.99, H&M

Wide cropped trousers and a crêpe blouse are perfect for you if you can’t resist a matching set.

Linen wrapover blouse £17.99, H&M

The H&M blue and white patterned linen wrap top would look great with a pair of high waisted flared jeans.

And guess what? If you’re pregnant right now, just like the Duchess of Sussex, there’s even a maternity dress from the MAMA line in the beautiful Wedgwood motif!

Meghan Markle-inspired pieces that are affordable and will definitely be in style for seasons to come. What's not to love?

