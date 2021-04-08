This M&S summer hat is giving us major Meghan Markle vibes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex often recycles her favourite accessories, and she's never without her Madewell Panama hat come summer. With the 'Meghan effect' in full swing, the royal's go-to style has since sold out, but Marks & Spencer is selling a near-identical version for just £17.50 – and it's so chic!

Textured Fedora Hat, £17.50, Marks & Spencer

Available in both a monochrome mix as well as a classic beige, this lightweight fedora is both fashionable and functional. Sure to keep you cool on those warmer days, team it with everything from off-duty jeans and a t-shirt or coordinate with a summer dress, droplet earrings and straw wedges.

Meghan wowed in her Panama hat at Wimbledon in 2019

A longtime favourite of Meghan's, she was spotted wearing her Panama hat long before meeting Prince Harry in 2016 and has since donned the statement piece on a number of occasions.

Royal fans might remember her 2019 appearance at Wimbledon, where she spent the day cheering on her good friend and Tennis pro, Serena Williams. Stepping out with two college friends to watch Serena play against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan, Meghan turned heads in a timeless pinstripe blazer by L'Agence, which she layered over a Lavender Hill scoop neck T-shirt and blue skinny jeans. Shielding her eyes from the sunlight, the Duchess wore her Finlay and Co. Henrietta sunnies topped off with her fabulous fedora.

In a sweet and subtle tribute to her son Archie, eagle-eyed fans even spotted her dainty necklace which, upon closer inspection, featured a tiny 'A' pendant in silver. Pairing the jewellery with Pippa Small Nosheen Stud Earrings to round out her incredible outfit, Meghan proved that when it comes to fashion, accessories are everything.

Just a year before, Meghan had also worn her Madewell hat to one of Prince William and Prince Harry's polo matches. Back in 2018, she wowed the crowds in a gingham shirt dress by Shoshanna, styled alongside her Panama hat and a pair of Sarah Flint Grear sandals.

