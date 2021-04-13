Meghan Markle's favorite leather pencil skirt is on sale for 75% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle has a few wardrobe staples in her closet that work EVERY time – simple shirt dresses, California prints and boyfriend button downs among them.

And there’s one more classic piece that the Duchess of Sussex absolutely loves. The former Suits star is a huge fan of leather pencil skirts by BOSS – she has at least two in her go-to wardrobe!

And we have good news if you're a fan of the Duchess' style - we’ve tracked down the BOSS by Hugo Boss skirt Meghan loves at Saks for 75% off so you can grab one for yourself.

BOSS Leather Pencil Skirt in black was $595 now $147.56, Saks

The $595 leather pencil skirts are on sale in two neutral shades, black or camel, for less than $150 – yes, an investment look for less!

BOSS Leather Pencil Skirt in camel was $595 now $147.56, Saks

Meghan wore an oxblood-hued leather pencil skirt by BOSS for a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World at Windsor castle.

Meghan loves BOSS by Hugo Boss leather pencil skirts so much she has them in more than one color

If you’re looking for a leather pencil skirt in a similar color to Meghan’s Windsor look, check out this new season version at Hugo Boss.

Pencil skirt in nappa leather, $595, Hugo Boss

When the Duchess attended an official engagement in Sussex alongside husband Prince Harry, she looked stunning in a green version of the BOSS skirt.

While the BOSS skirt is no longer available in that color, we found a fab faux leather lookalike at Mango in dark green, black or beige.

Faux leather pencil skirt in green, $49.99, Mango

Classic pieces that are timeless additions to our wardrobes for less? Sign us up!

