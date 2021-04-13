Marks & Spencer’s new pink dress totally reminds us of Pippa Middleton's fabulous Wimbledon dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Pippa Middleton is queen of choosing timeless summer dresses. So much so, we’re still thinking about the gorgeous pink floral number she wore to the Wimbledon finals in 2019.

The vintage-inspired midi dress by Norweigen brand byTiMo quickly sold out and is sadly no longer available. However, we have good news; Marks & Spencer has one very similar in the new spring/summer 2021 collection.

Like Pippa’s, it has a beautiful floral print and features a delicate V-neckline, a gathered waist, and a frill at the hem.

Pure Cotton Floral Midaxi Waisted Dress, £49.50, Marks & Spencer

Flattering and feminine, it’s perfect for stepping out to a garden party or an outdoor bar this summer. It’s also made from breathable cotton, so it’ll be comfortable even on the warmest of days.

At £49.50, the high street dupe is a more affordable option and it’s available in sizes 6-24, in both a regular and long length. The classic style is a summer wardrobe staple and something you can happily wear season after season. Good work, M&S.

Pippa in the byTiMo dress at Wimbledon 2019

Pair it with white lace-up sandals and a matching white clutch to go full Pippa, or for a more casual occasion try adding a pair of Birkenstocks or espadrilles and a basket bag.

The younger Middleton sister completed the look with her signature fresh, pared-back makeup and her hair styled in loose waves. We’re taking notes.

