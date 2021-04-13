Kate Middleton's fave nude espadrilles look mighty like this bargain H&M pair

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge is very loyal to her favourite shoes. You can bet whenever she has an official royal outing or engagement, she's going to be wearing either nude high heels, sleek boots or delicate ballet flats.

But in the summer, she has a regular staple she brings out every year. Prince William's wife is rarely seen without her nude espadrilles by Castaner.

Her 'Carina' pair cost around £120 and they are sleek, classic and pretty much go with everything, from jeans to her fave floral dresses.

Handmade in Spain with slim ankle ties and a woven heel panel, they are set on a smart jute-braided wedge heel.

If you don't have a spare £120, we've found a very similar pair from high street fave H&M and they will set you back just £39.99.

Carina jute wedge espadrilles, £120 Castaner at Matches

Result! They also boast a suede lining, sturdy woven fabric with ties around the ankles and wedge heels covered in braided jute. The only real difference is they are cut with an open toe. So get pedi ready!

Suede espadrille sandals, £39.99, H&M

We think you'll agree they are the easiest shoes to wear - they're elegant, laid back and perfect for day or night. Plus, they are a big hit with both celebrities and royals season after season.

Kate wearing her Castaner espadrilles

It's not just Kate who loves espadrilles either - her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex has them in black!

The Duchess of Sussex has the same pair in black

By far one of Meghan's most popular looks on her 2018 tour of New Zealand, Australia and Fiji was her pink printed tassel dress, which she topped off with her black Castañer espadrilles while attending a tea reception in Suva, Fiji.

And we couldn't forget the ever-chic Countess of Wessex who is rarely seen without her Penelope Chilvers pair, and of course, Queen Letizia who loves her lace-up stone pair.

