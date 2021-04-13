This Marks & Spencer tweed dress looks just like Kate Middleton's

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton adores a good tweed dress, and she also loves Marks & Spencer – and that’s why we wouldn’t be surprised to see her wearing this M&S dress that looks like it came straight out of the Duchess’ wardrobe.

When Duchess Kate made a virtual appearance from Amner Hall last summer, chatting with hospital workers located in British Columbia to celebrate Canada Day, she wore a stylish red tweed short-sleeved dress. The chic outfit was thought to be a look from one of her favourite designer labels, Alexander McQueen.

That red tweed dress has long sold out so we were so excited to find this lookalike version at Marks & Spencer.

M&S Collection Tweed Dress, £59 / $105, Marks & Spencer

The sustainably-sourced cotton blend dress at M&S has short sleeves and is knee-length, just like the McQueen tweed look. Its price tag might be just a fraction of the original luxury tweed dress, but it still gives the same chic vibes.

Kate Middleton wore a sold-out short-sleeved red Alexander McQueen dress last summer for a virtual engagement

With it’s gold button and front pocket detail, the Marks & Spencer creation also evokes another of our favourite Kate Middleton tweed looks – the Gucci dress the Duchess wore to the Victoria & Albert Museum.

The button and pocket detail of the Marks & Spencer's dress also reminded us of Duchess Kate's cool tweed Gucci look

The similarities between the M&S dress and Duchess Kate's favourite tweed designer looks have us even more convinced that this fabulous fashion buy just might be on Kate’s shopping list.

