Pippa Middleton borrows sister Kate's polka dot Whistles dress for stroll with baby Grace

On Tuesday afternoon, The Duchess of Cambridge's gorgeous sister Pippa was seen out and about in London with her new baby daughter Grace.

In pictures that appeared on The Daily Mail, the 36-year-old was snapped pushing her tot in a smart blue pram by Bugaboo, and looked fresh and glowing despite those late nights and early starts that come with motherhood.

The trendy mum looked as glam as ever and we particularly loved her maroon outfit.

WATCH: Duchess Kate and Pippa Middleton define #sistergoals

According The Royal Fashion Police, her faux fur, collar wool coat was from French Connection and she added a very swanky pair of trainers by Jimmy Choo, and most excitingly - a burgundy spot shirt dress by Whistles - the same frock Kate wore back in 2018. Sharing is caring, right? Love that! Fits in with the sustainable fashion movement too.

The dress in question is known as the Margot Spot Shirt dress and cost £149.

Isodora Midi Shirt Dress, £57, Boden

Although three years old, it's still bang on trend thanks to the dotty print and lovely loose fabric. We do have some bad news though - it is no longer available online as it's a past season buy (although there's a few on eBay if you're interested.) But don't worry, we've hunted down a lookalike from Boden (a high-street store loved by Kate) so you can get that Middleton makeover in no time.

Kate and Pippa are seen as some of the best-dressed sister duos ever (sorry Gigi and Bella) and their style is actually pretty similar. Both have been spotted through the years in belted trench coats, enjoy high-end maternity label Seraphine when they are with child, love a bit of nautical, and are big fans of lacy frocks from Self Portrait.

And why shouldn't they share? K and P look to be the same size, and love classic threads. Wouldn't you just love to be in a style up session with them? The dream!

