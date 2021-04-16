Remember Kate Middleton's Michael Kors dress? This new Marks & Spencer midaxi is giving us all the vibes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

No one rocks a floral midaxi dress quite like Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge is often seen stepping out in a range of fabulous frocks that people can't wait to get their hands on.

While dropping off Princess Charlotte at her first day at school, Kate was seen wearing a stunning red, floral dress by luxury designer Michael Kors.

Although the dress is no longer available to purchase, Marks & Spencer have just released an amazing alternative, and we think the Duchess would absolutely love it!

The dress is part of their new spring collection with London-based fashion label Ghost, a brand that Kate has long been a fan of.

Kate looked stunning in the Michael Kors dress while on the school run

The frock features a flattering V-neck, fabric-covered buttons at the base of the neckline and short puff sleeves, with a super colourful floral print that is almost identical to the Michael Kors number.

Floral V-neck dress, £69, M&S X Ghost

We recommend adding a slim, black waistbelt and some sophisticated black heels to recreate Kate's exact look.

The M&S X Ghost collection features 15 fabulous dresses that are perfect for spring. The collection is available in sizes 6-20 with prices ranging from £59 to £89.

Kate Middleton has always been a big fan of the London-based label, and was seen wearing a gorgeous blue Ghost dress as she made a surprise appearance on the BBC's Big Night In back in April last year.

Kate looked beautiful in the blue Ghost dress

The dress was an instant hit, and featured a pretty ruffled collar, subtle puff sleeves and a beautiful, tiered hem. Kate paired the outfit with a pair of delicate drop earrings and had her hair in her signature bouncy blowdry.

The whole family joined in for the 'Clap for Carers' campaign following Prince William's appearance in a TV sketch alongside Stephen Fry- with Kate, William and their three children all in co-ordinating blue outfits.

