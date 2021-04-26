We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Pippa Middleton looked stunning - and not to mention very stylish - in London last week as she took a stroll with her adorable son Arthur. In pictures that appeared on The Daily Mail, the Duchess of Cambridge's sister was wearing a super sleek outfit we need in our lives ASAP.

The mother-of-two wore a striking cream coat by Harris Wharf London, her favourite Jimmy Choo trainers, a cute black cross-body bag by Pop & Suki, and a fabulous black printed dress that could just be seen, by Fenn Wright Manson.

We were excited to discover that the dress in question can actually be purchased at John Lewis and what's more, it's on sale with a really impressive saving.

The shirt-style dress is black with white spot detail and is cut in a midi style that works so well with trainers. It features a cute ruffle, sheer stripe detail at the cuffs and a floaty hem.

In short, the perfect throw on and go number. The original price was £229, but you can now pick it up for just £114. Not bad, right?

Fenn Wright Manson Clemence Spot Frill Midi Dress, £114, John Lewis

It's interesting that Pippa would carry a bag by Pop & Suki - Suki Waterhouse's label - it's a brand that is also loved by her sister Kate's in law, Princess Beatrice. Well, they do say great mind's think alike!

Pippa - who gave birth to her daughter Grace in March - is often spotted out and about with her children. Earlier this month, the 37-year-old was seen pushing her baby in a pushchair, wearing a French Connection coat over a burgundy, polka dot Whistles dress that her sister Kate had worn two years earlier.

We can't be sure, but it wouldn't surprise us if it was borrowed from Kate, after all, the pair are quite the stylish sister duo - liking similar styles, plus they look to be the same size. Sharing is caring after all...

