Amazon stock an uncanny version of Meghan Markle's £150 sunglasses - for just £18.99

The Duchess of Sussex is well known for her laidback LA style, so it's not surprising she has an enviable sunglasses collection.

And when Meghan finally stepped out as Prince Harry's girlfriend back in 2017, she confirmed her influence when she sparked a sell-out and mass waiting list for her Finlay & Co shades, with their round, tortoiseshell frames.

These days, you can purchase the £150 sunnies once again, but we've also spotted a very similar version for sale on Amazon for just £18.99.

Meghan's Finlay & Co sunglasses were an instant hit with royal fans

Shoppers are giving the Carfia sunglasses rave reviews for their polarised lenses and stylish frames, as well as their lightweight feel.

The Duchess of Cambridge is also a fan of a similar style of sunnies, opting for the Ray Ban Wayfarer II Classics for her appearances at 2019's Wimbledon championships.

Carfia sunglasses, £18.99, Amazon

Since becoming a royal herself, Meghan has shown off a number of pairs in her own collection, from her popular Le Specs shades to her modern Illesteva 'Leonard' numbers.

Her outing in her Finlay & Co sunglasses in September 2017 marked her first ever official appearance with Prince Harry - so it's unsurprising her outfit, which also consisted of ripped skinny jeans, an oversized shirt and flats - caused such a stir.

Duchess Kate also likes round frames

The brand's co-founder David Lochhead told HELLO! of her selling power at the time: "Around 75 per cent of all pairs sold online in the last six months were of the Percy style.

"We've had lots of customers coming in-store and asking to try the Percy style on. We have seen a sales uplift in the past from celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne wearing FINLAY, however, the impact from Meghan wearing has been on a different scale."

