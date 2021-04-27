H&M's suede loafers look mighty like Princess Diana's fave Tod's pair

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We all know that the late Princess Diana had the most insane fashion sense and so many of her incredible outfits still resonate with fashionistas today.

Here at HELLO! we regularly look through archives of the blonde royal's past ensembles and it never surprises us that she wore so many of today's trends before anyone else had even thought of them.

READ: Princess Diana's white jeans outfit will give you major spring style inspo

From cycling shorts to initial necklaces, Gucci and Dior bags to oversize sweatshirts, Diana knew what was what.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Our Favourite Photos Of Diana, Princess Of Wales

One of the items she was frequently spotted in were her beloved Tod's loafers.

MORE: Princess Diana's iconic jewellery could be worn by any millennial right now

The princess had a variety of pairs including tan and baby blue - and they were the perfect shoe for when she took part in active engagements; much more comfortable than high heels and still super smart, too.

Diana wearing a pair of Tod's in 1997

A pair of Tod's will set you back around £200-£300 a pair, but we've rounded up some great high street look alikes from H&M, Carvela and Aldo, so get scrolling ladies!

Gommino Driving Shoes, £340, Tod's

Loafers, £24.99, H&M

Carvela Cally Comfort, £99, Shoeaholics

Luxury brand Tod's infamous 'D-bag,' was actually named after Diana. The royal was often spotted carrying the tan version of the tote when she was photographed leaving the gym and her daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, also owns the bag in grey.

Roxbury Loafers, £90, Aldo

In 2019, the brand decided to give the iconic arm candy a makeover. While the original Tod's D Bag is no longer available - the 'D Styling' bag has taken its place.

Tod's D-Styling leather shoulder bag, £792, The Outnet

READ: Princess Diana's go-to activewear is still inspiring us today

Designed in a similar shape, you can now purchase it in numerous colourways - from yellow, pink and blue, to smatterings of snakeskin and colour block stripes.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.