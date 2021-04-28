Laura Sutcliffe
Kate Middleton has worn her white, pie-crust shirt by Sezane twice in one month.The white ruffle blouse looks very similar to one Princess Diana wore in the 80s.
Earlier this month, the Duchess of Cambridge released a stunning new portrait of herself as she shared a look at her Hold Still book, which is out in May.
In the shot, the gorgeous mother-of-three was holding her beloved camera and wore a burgundy red jumper, layered over her ruffle blouse by Sezane. The blouse had a pie-crust neckline - a style that was favoured by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
The blouse in question was a key feature in Princess Diana's wardrobe throughout the 80s - she often teamed hers with a skirt suit, midi skirt or pinstripe trousers - and this is seen vividly in the Caroline Charles outfit she was pictured wearing in 1983, as well as the Jasper Conran suit she opted for in 1981.
Kate's Sezane shirt is sadly a past season-buy, but the classic style is one that has remained a firm favourite in her wardrobe - she first wore the design in 2019 on a trip to the Lake District and has sported it under various jumpers and knits ever since. We've found some lookalikes from the high street - keep scrolling.
Kate often wears her Sezane pie-crust shirt...
On Tuesday, the brunette beauty headed to a farm in County Durham and turned to the blouse once again. Wowing onlookers, Kate wore the ruffle design underneath her Fairisle jumper by Brora, a khaki jacket and her favourite brown, knee-high boots by Penelope Chilvers.
...Which looks very like her mother-in-law Princess Diana's
The 'Kate Effect' is something that has never faltered and is just as apparent now as it was when Prince William announced his engagement.
On 29 April 2021, Kate and William are set to celebrate their tenth Royal Wedding anniversary and Pintest announced that searches for Kate's style has increased once again - in particular 48 percent more searches for 'Kate Middleton Wedding Hair' and a whopping 70 percent more searches for 'Kate Middleton Wedding Dress.'
