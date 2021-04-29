Kate Middleton wows in previously secret royal dress for 10th wedding anniversary portrait

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a stunning new portrait for a very special occasion on Wednesday evening - their tenth wedding anniversary, which is on 29 April.

Can you believe the royal couple got married a decade ago? We can't get over how quickly the time has flown since that epic day.

And in the new photograph, Kate chose to wear a beautiful floral Ghost dress which we previously got a glimpse of from an unofficial snap that surfaced from a private engagement during the royal couple's tour of Pakistan in 2019. We bet fans were thrilled to see the gorgeous wrap dress up close!

Kate wore her Ghost 'Avery' dress in the beautiful photos

Sadly, the £195 dress is no longer available to shop, but there is a very similar option available from Ganni at The Outnet for £105.

Camera Press photographer Chris Floyd had the honour of taking the portraits. Chris's career has spanned nearly 30 years and seen his work grace the pages of publications including Vogue, Vanity Fair and Harpers Bazaar.

SHOP SIMILAR: Ganni wrap dres, £105, The Outnet

He has also shot advertising campaigns for the likes of Apple, British Airways and Sony, and has been selected several times for the National Portrait Gallery's Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William Sneaks A Peek At Bride Kate Middleton Walking Down The Aisle

Throwing it back to that special day, the Duchess inspired a whole new wedding dress trend for lace sleeves - it's still one of the most requested and instantly recognisable styles today.

What's more, there are many dresses created on and off the high street that mirror her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen creation.

The Duchess of Cambridge's dress was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen

Pinterest revealed earlier this week that searches for 'Kate Middleton Wedding Dress' has increased by an enormous 70 percent in recent weeks proving the 'Kate Effect' is as apparent as ever.

Kate, 39, worked closely with Sarah to create a wedding dress that would merge royal tradition with her modern sense of style.

The breathtaking gown featured an abundance of lace that was crafted at the Royal School of Needlework and even her veil had hand-embroidered flowers on it. It was held in place by a Cartier halo tiara, which was lent to Kate from the Queen.

Duchess Kate in her second wedding dress for the reception

The train of the dress was 8.85 feet long, and the back included folded detailing with ivory and whitesatin gazar fabric. Like many McQueen numbers, the bodice was narrowed at the waist with padding on the hips.

You may think that the trend of wearing two dresses is relatively new - but Kate got there first, donning a stunning second dress for the reception.

Also by the same designer, the simpler style featured a satin A-line skirt with a sweetheart neckline, which she accessorised with a pretty cream cardigan.

It didn't have a train, meaning the brunette beauty could relax a little! She also undid her hair, letting her mane bounce freely as opposed to the actual ceremony, where she wore a dazzling half-up, half down style.

