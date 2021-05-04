We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

In November 2020, the Duchess of Cambridge wowed in a delightful monochrome outfit as she spoke with military families over Zoom to mark Remembrance Week.

The mother-of-three rocked a fabulous blouse from her favourite label right now - Ghost - and it set her back £79. Known as the 'Boo' shirt, it was a change for the royal, as it featured a black-on-white look instead of the more traditional white collar she often sports.

Now, almost a year later, you can finally pick up this shirt on ASOS! The online high street mecca now sells the royally-approved item, but we have to tell you - ladies, you must act fast

WATCH: Duchess Kate makes moving call to military families wearing a Ghost blouse

It's currently selling like hot cakes, and a few sizes are already sold out. We advise you to get buying if you want this number in your wardrobe.

The brunette royal has been loving Ghost lately. She famously wore a sellout number by the brand in 2020 for a surprise appearance on BBC One's The Big Night In alongside husband Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for the 'Clap for our Carers' campaign.

Ghost Boo blouse with collar detail in cream, £79, ASOS

Her blue 'Anouk' design flew off the virtual shelves and fans went crazy.

Kate wearing Ghost in her tenth wedding anniversary portrait

On 29 April, Kate and William celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary with a release of a beautiful new portrait. In the new photograph, Kate chose to wear a beautiful floral Ghost dress yet again, which we previously got a glimpse of from an unofficial snap that surfaced from a private engagement during the royal couple's tour of Pakistan in 2019.

