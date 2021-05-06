Meghan Markle's joyful summer dress looks mighty similar to this Anthropologie buy

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If there's anyone's summer wardrobe we'd love to steal, it would have to be the Duchess of Sussex!

The royal always nails her laidback yet vibrant look, and champions some wonderful designers and brands in the process.

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's California home looks like a luxury spa

And while we don't see as much of Meghan these days, we'll never forget her beautiful royal wardrobe - and one memorable style moment came when she visited Fiji during her first official tour back in 2018.

Meghan wore her bold Figue dress during her visit to Fiji

Remember this vibrant Figue dress, which Meghan teamed with her trusty Castañer espadrilles and a stunning woven clutch bag? The $2,200 outfit, which features a tiered skirt and fun pompom details, is no longer available to shop - but we've spotted a dress with a similar vibe at another of the Duchess' favourite brands, Anthropologie.

MORE: Meghan Markle releases children's book inspired by Archie and Harry's relationship

The 'Riviera Maxi Dress', at $398, makes a great saving on Meghan's original designer dress, and has a similar tiered detailing - though it features tassels, not pompoms! We reckon the royal would love this pretty green and blue colour way, too.

Riviera Maxi Dress, $398, Anthropologie

Meghan has worn a floaty chambray shirt from Anthropologie in the past, as well as a pair of casual utility shorts, so we know she shops at the boho brand.

MORE: Meghan Markle's favourite candle brand just launched a new collection she'll love

We also spotted this gorgeous striped maxi dress, which we could totally see the former actress relaxing in on a warm beach day with Archie (and soon, her baby daughter!) and Prince Harry. She has worn similar styles during overseas royal tours in the past.

Striped Cover-Up Maxi Dress, $118, Anthropologie

Meghan has no doubt returned to her relaxed California girl style since moving back to LA with her family, and from the few glimpses we've had of the Duchess, floaty dresses are still among her favourite pieces.

During Prince Harry's interview skit with James Corden, Meghan appeared over FaceTime wearing a pretty summer dress from LA fashion brand Velvet Torch - which cost just $29.97. Unsurprisingly, it sold out almost immediately...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.