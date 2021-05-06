Anthropologie has the best lookalike of Meghan Markle's wedding reception dress 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Meghan Markle took our breaths away when she walked down the aisle in a stunning Givenchy wedding gown in May 2018, and she continued to wow when she wore a bespoke high-neck gown that evening to her reception.

The breathtaking, lily-white number was designed by Stella McCartney and was made of silk crepe. Its sleek silhouette showed off the Duchess of Sussex’s incredible figure, and she looked ethereal as she walked hand-in-hand with the Duke of Sussex into the fete.

Meghan wowed in a stunning Stella McCartney gown

The dress was a shift from the more traditional wedding dress she wore earlier that day, with its relaxed fit and sophisticated aesthetic. Meghan paired it with silky satin Aquazurra pumps that had baby blue soles.

Her hair was styled for the evening reception by hairstylist to the stars, George Northwood, who also styles the locks of Alexa Chung and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

We have been obsessing over the look since Meghan wore it, and considering it cost a reported $157,000, we were delighted to find a similar look at Anthropologie for only $220.

It’s the best way to channel your inner Meghan Markle for a wedding reception, your actual wedding ceremony, or a different special occasion at a fraction of the price.

Montreal Dress, $220, Anthropologie

Anthropologie’s white Montreal dress is a part of a special collection from BHLDN and features a high-neck just like the Suits alum’s reception dress. It also has a deep slit and a zip-up back.

The gorgeous Stella McCartney dress Meghan wore to her reception marked one of the latest times the mom had worn the designer’s pieces. She also wore a black Stella McCartney coat to an event in Cardiff that January, and in April 2018 she wore a Stella McCarney cape dress.

Stella McCartney's sketch of Meghan Markle's wedding reception dress

Stella is known for her legion of celebrity fans, including Kate Moss, Blake Lively, and Kate Middleton.

