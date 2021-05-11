Love Pippa Middleton wicker Kate Spade bag? Primark has an amazing lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Pippa Middleton has a very strong collection of handbags and we love each and every one. From her Aspinal London pieces to her J-Crew clutches, her arm candy is top notch.

One of the bags we love the most, is her beautiful Kate Spade wicker bag that she has carried consistently throughout the years. Known as the 'New York Delavan Terrace Little Nadine Shoulder Bag', this style is roomy, has white detailing and gives a summery statement to every outfit. Worth around £300 at the time of sale, it was very popular with shoppers.

Sadly, this bag has been discontinued. But, Kate Spade has released an uncanny design just like Pippa's which you can pick up for £399. It has a similar shape, is boxy, and features the same white panel.

However, if this is a little out of your price range, don't worry.

Those clever people at Primark have released a hugely similar wicker number for just £6 - look out for it next time you're in store!

Pippa loves her Kate Spade bag

H&M also have a lookalike version for £17.99 - happy shopping!

Kate Spade panelled straw crossbody bag, £399, Farfetch

Pippa's elder sister the Duchess of Cambridge has worn Kate Spade many times before too - although she tends to favour the brand's clothes over bags.

Wicker bag, £6, Primark

If we had to pick a favourite KS number she's stepped out in, it would have to be back in 2016, when the royal was photographed on World Mental Health Day at a special Heads Together event in London.

Shoulder bag, £17.99, H&M

Her pretty pink rose print dress by the New York based brand was called the 'Encore Rose' and featured a button-up fastening and neck tie detail, and at the time cost around £450. Blooming gorgeous, right?

