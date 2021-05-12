Monsoon's navy blue summer dress is JUST like Meghan Markle's polo frock

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex's summer wardrobe is a thing of beauty and back in July 2018, the royal donned a stunning navy dress by one of her favourite designers – Carolina Herrera – to attend a polo match. Looking typically radiant as she cheered Prince Harry on from the sidelines, Meghan teamed her beautiful blue midi with nude stilettos by Aquazzura and statement cat-eye sunglasses for an elegant finish. Want to recreate her look for less? Monsoon has you covered.

Meghan wore a Carolina Herrera dress to watch Prince Harry's polo match in 2018

Coming in at an affordable £65, the brand's navy tea dress is made in the same figure-flattering silhouette - thanks to the cinched waist and short sleeves. Although not of the denim variety, its dark blue hue means it looks uncanny to Meghan's frock at first glance. And what's more, it's fully stocked online should you wish to invest.

Blue Tea Dress, £65, Monsoon

A summer staple, we can see it paired with crisp white trainers and a crossbody bag at the weekends. Getting glammed up for a special occasion? Take a leaf out of Meghan's book and accessorize your new favourite dress with nude heels.

The Duchess has long been a fan of Carolina Herrera, and she recently stepped out in the dreamiest floral dress from the label. Making a virtual appearance at the VAX Live concert in Los Angeles, Meghan, who is heavily pregnant with her baby daughter, chose a printed shirt dress for the event.

Sweeping her loosely curled hair to one side, she opted for minimal makeup, sporting a subtle smokey eye, a coral blush and a natural pink lip that complemented her vibrant red outfit perfectly.

Meghan, who continues to advocate strongly for gender equality even added a special meaning to her outfit by wearing the 'Woman Power' charm necklace and Cartier's 'Love' yellow gold bracelet – so glam!

