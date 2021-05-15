Remember Princess Diana's iconic USA Sweatshirt? You can now buy it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ditching ballgowns for bicycle shorts and sweatshirts, Princess Diana's street style remains unrivalled. Taking off-duty dressing to a whole new level, the mum-of-two often made headlines on her trips to the Chelsea Harbour Club and Earl's Court Gym. One of her most iconic looks to date is the white USA sweatshirt that she wore in 1996 – and you can now buy it on Etsy.

USA Sweatshirt, from £22.93, Etsy

With prices starting at £22.93, you can shop this laidback design in either white – just like Diana's – or grey. A chic addition to your wardrobe, style it with bicycle shorts, leggings or joggers before heading to the gym. An everyday staple, you can also add high-waisted mom jeans and box-fresh trainers for an effortless 90s vibe.

Princess Diana often wore her USA sweatshirt to the gym

Receiving a number of glowing five-star reviews, one customer wrote: "I love this! I went big to give the oversized look and it looks great! Highly recommend if you are looking for something cosy and saying thank you to compliments."

"Love it! Great quality and have had many compliments on my sweatshirt," added another.

She also loved her vintage Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt

Princess Diana owned the most incredible sweatshirt collection, and another of her favourite designs has been recreated on Etsy. Remember the vintage Virgin Atlantic style that she rocked with peach shorts? You can shop an identical version for £23.50.

Princess Diana Vintage Sweatshirt, £23.50, Etsy

A bestseller, it's already a huge hit with royal fans: "I've worn this once already and have gotten so many compliments, many that are a tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales," read one review.

Another happy customer wrote: "It came in perfect time. Comfy! Lightweight! Very satisfied. 10/10 recommend."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Princess Diana's enduring fashion legacy

Diana was also spotted wearing tracksuits on a number of occasions and on a visit to West Berlin in 1985, she famously stepped out in a black trackie with a flash of neon yellow. Always ahead of the style game with her accessories, she added simple white trainers and hoop earrings, totally optimising her 80s glam.

