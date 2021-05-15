This Marks & Spencer spotty dress is a total Kate Middleton vibe, don't you think?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge's wardrobe is full of polka dot pieces, and she'd adore Marks & Spencer's brand new summer dress. Priced at £79, this delicate and demure design is crafted from lightweight chiffon, and fitted with a modern keyhole collar, semi-sheer sleeves and a floaty skirt.

Navy Polka Dot Dress, £79, Marks and Spencer

The ultimate desk to date night dress, team your new favourite frock with box-fresh trainers and statement sunnies at the weekend. Getting glammed up? Add heels, droplet earrings and a navy clutch bag into the mix.

One of Kate's favourite polka dot styles is her Alessandra Rich dress

M&S' latest design reminds us of a number of Kate's go-to looks, specifically the Alessandra Rich dress which she wore to a special D-Day exhibition at Bletchley Park in 2019. Recycling her polka dot midi, which costs £1750, she'd first worn it for the official family portraits to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday in 2018.

She often turns to the classic print for royal engagements

Another of Kate's favourite printed styles is her 'Anatola' dress from Emilia Wickstead. Part of the label's AW19 collection, it draws inspiration from Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather trilogy, evoking 1980s Italian nostalgia.

Stepping out in her designer dress to attend the launch of a BBC initiative in July 2020, Kate accessorised her ensemble with Castañer 'Carina' wedges, which she tied into sweet bows at the ankle.

Carrying the timeless trend into 2021, Kate was even pictured wearing a spotty blouse earlier this week. Joining Prince William for a joint engagement, the royal couple visited a youth organisation, The Way Wolverhampton Youth Zone, in the West Midlands.

A picture of poise in her all-navy look, the Duchess tucked a stunning Tory Birch silk polka-dot blouse into a pair of figure-flattering flares. Layered with a tailored coat, she polished off her outfit with a simple gold bangle from Halcyon Days, a gold-buckled navy belt and her iconic sapphire and diamond wedding ring - formerly belonging to William's late mother, Princess Diana.

