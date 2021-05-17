We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Last week, the gorgeous Duchess of Cambridge looked her typically stylish self on a royal visit to Wolverhampton for her latest engagement with husband Prince William.

As ever, the mother-of-three delighted onlookers with her fab new outfit - a pair of super sleek flared trousers by Jigsaw, and a stunning Tory Burch silk polka-dot blouse which she topped off with an elegant navy coat.

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton get competitive in Wolverhampton

We loved her blouse in particular; it was such a classic number and really made an impact due to the bold print. The timeless button-down item had a true 80s style vibe too and came complete with scallop-edged white collar and cuffs.

Kate wearing her Tory Burch blouse in Wolverhampton

Costing a cool £380, it sold out as soon as Kate rocked it, and was quickly re-stocked by the brand. However, there are now only a few sizes left and we were left disappointed.

Scallop-Edged Silk Shirt, £380, Tory Burch

But don't worry, we have the best news! The brand has a shirt dress version of this amazing top and it's pretty epic.

Tory Burch polka dot-print shirt dress, £865, Farfetch

Costing £865, it boasts the same blue and white polka dot print and has a flattering shift silhouette, a pointed collar, front button fastening, long sleeves, button scalloped cuffs, ruffle detail and a mid-length. Swish, right?

We have to tell you it's also selling like wildfire, so get moving if you want this hanging up in your wardrobe.

Wednesday's Girl relaxed mini shirt dress in polka dot, £8.80, ASOS

Navy blue polka dots are always on trend, so we've also picked some fab lookalike versions if you want to spend less. Get scrolling!

Black Ruffle Bib Floral Skater Dress, £33.60, Oasis

Kate is a big fan of all things dotty. One of our favourite looks she rocked featuring spots was her lovely Dolce & Gabbana dress she wore for Wimbledon back in 2017.

Kate at Wimbledon in 2017

It was a big hit with royal style watchers at the time, especially as she added winning accessories too; Oscar de la Renta gold and pearl earrings and a white tote bag by Victoria Beckham. Amazing...

