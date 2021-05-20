Meghan Markle's favorite brands are on sale at Nordstrom for up to 70% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle became a fashion one-to-watch the minute she stepped out for the first time with Prince Harry, sending a message that she loves pared-down, timeless classics – and just might have found her Prince – with her crisp white Misha Nonoo 'Husband' shirt (which you can still buy, by the way).

Ever since then, royal fans have kept an eye out for Meghan's fashion finds – and we've discovered you can shop many of the Duchess of Sussex's favorite brands at Nordstrom... on sale!

No matter what you're looking for to add to your wardrobe, you'll find a brand Meghan loves to match.

SHOP MEGHAN MARKLE FAVES ON SALE AT NORDSTROM

On the hunt for some fabulous Meghan Markle inspired jewelry? Check out Missoma and BaubleBar. Need some cool new sneakers as seen on the Duchess? Royal fave Veja is for you. Would you love to own a piece of Duchess-approved British fashion? Reiss and Hunter are definitely two brands you'll want to check out.

And even better? The Nordstrom discounts mean you can get these looks for less! So get shopping with our handy list of Meghan Markle brands on sale at Nordstrom...

MADEWELL

The Duchess rocked a Madewell denim jacket and Mother skinny jeans for an outing in South Africa.

Enamel Heart Chain Necklace Set, was $42 now $15.97

BOSS by HUGO BOSS

Many of the Duchess' girl boss looks, like her collection of leather pencil skirts, come from BOSS.

Sleeveless tailored shirt was $158 now $94.80

MOTHER DENIM

Mother jeans have appeared in the Duchess' wardrobe numerous times, in silhouettes from skinny jeans to flares. They're definitely one of her go-to staples!

High waist utility jeans, were $258 now $154.80

BAUBLEBAR

Set of 5 huggie hoop earrings was $98 now $58.80

Meghan has been a fan of Baublebar since her pre-Duchess days, and we're sure you'll love their chic and affordable jewelry.

CLUB MONACO

A dress from Club Monaco was Meghan's choice of outfit for a landmark royal occasion - bringing baby Archie to meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and at their Legacy Foundation in South Africa.

Trench shirtdress, was $269 now $99.97

EVERLANE

Meghan's a big fan of timeless, easy-to-wear pieces from Everlane - she loves their flats, carried one of their totes for her first public outing with Prince Harry, and also rocked a chic black Everlane jumpsuit, above, for a royal visit

Re:Down Puffy Puff Jacket, was $168 now $70.97

REISS

British label Reiss has long been a popular one with the royals, and Duchess Meghan has embraced the brand, too, from coats, above, to dresses.

'Millie' wrap coat, was $620 now $259.97

MONICA VINADER

Siren Charm Ring was $95 now $67

SHOP MONICA VINADER SALE

Monica Vinader's gorgeous friendship bracelet is just one of the pieces we've spotted Duchess Meghan wearing.

VERONICA BEARD

Meghan Markle loves her Veronica Beard shirt dress so much that she's worn it to at least two different royal engagements.

Tweed mini dress, was $495 now $159.97

RALPH LAUREN

We absolutely loved the striped Ralph Lauren shirt that the Duchess wore to Wimbledon - shop more of the brand's classic all-American looks on sale.

Rese Metallic Plaid Pleated Skirt was $398 now $199

HUNTER BOOTS

Short waterproof rain boot was $145 now $87

The quintessential British footwear brand, known for its rain boots, has also found a place in Meghan's closet. Get a pair of 'Wellies' for yourself on sale.

J CREW

Meghan wore a classic denim dress from J Crew when she attended the US Open in 2019.

Striped sweater, was $168 now $70.97

STAUD

The Duchess LOVES a good shirt dress – like the olive green Staud maxi dress she wore while visiting South Africa.

Two-tone faux suede jacket, was $395 now $237

MORE OF MEGHAN'S FAVORITE BRANDS AT NORDSTROM

Shop like a Duchess with more of Meghan Markle's favorite fashion brands from Oscar de la Renta to Le Specs.

LE SPECS

Want some reasonably-priced shades that the Duchess loves? Get Meghan's exact pair of Le Specs 'Air Heart' sunglasses for $69.

VEJA

Meghan was spotted wearing Veja sneakers during a royal tour of Australia alongside husband Prince Harry.

DIPTYQUE

While not exactly a fashion brand, we'd be remiss if we didn't give a shout out to Diptyque, the brand behind Meghan's favorite candles and diffusers - she's said to love the Baies scent.

MISSOMA

Duchess Meghan is a fan of Missoma jewelry, like her signet ring from the brand.

BIRDIES

Meghan has been a fan of Birdies shoes for years - including the brand's comfy loafers.

STRATHBERRY

Meghan Markle owns a few bags from Scottish designer Strathberry – and you get get one for yourself at Nordstrom.

OSCAR DE LA RENTA

Oscar de la Renta is one of Meghan's go-to high fashion labels, whether its for a formal evening affair or daytime chic.

CAROLINA HERRERA

SHOP CAROLINA HERRERA

Meghan has worn Carolina Herrera everywhere from the 2021 VAX Live concert (we adored her poppy print dress!) and Trooping the Colour to a Prince Harry polo match, above.

