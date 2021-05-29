Infanta Sofia of Spain wears £35.99 Mango dress for her sister's big day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Infanta Sofia of Spain attended her sister Princess Leonor's confirmation ceremony on Friday – and her high street look is a hit with royal fans. Arriving at the parish of the Assumption of Our Lady in Aravaca, the young princess teamed a floral frock by one of her favourite brands, Mango, with nude strappy sandals.

Infanta Sofia chose a floral puff-sleeved dress by Mango for her sister's confirmation

Ready for summer, Sofia's glossy blonde locks had been specially curled for the occasion, at which she joined her parents, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

Priced at just £35.99, the royal's latest look is a total bargain! Crafted from a lightweight and floaty fabric, this pleated design features a V-neck, long sleeves and a subtle elasticated waist. Adorned in the perfect boho print, it's also part of Mango's eco-conscious range.

Printed Pleated Dress, £35.99/$59.99, MANGO

Infanta Sofia was pictured alongside her sister Leonor and parents, King Felipe and Queen Letizia

As for Leonor, the 15-year-old – whose official title is Princess of Asturias – appeared to pay tribute to the region's flag with her confirmation outfit, by wearing a cornflower blue dress and nude slingback heels. She also debuted her new hairstyle, rocking a fresh, blunt cut for the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Queen Letizia, who is known for her effortless elegance, donned an asymmetric blouse from Maksu with a pair of slim-fit high-waisted trousers. Supporting his daughter, King Felipe certainly made a statement as he opted for a black pin-stripe suit and a blue tie, which matched Leonor's dress – how sweet!

Spain's Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia's sweet sisterly moments

It's hardly surprising that Infanta Sofia turned to Mango for the event, as both she and her mother Letizia have long been fans of the label.

Last year, the majority of Queen Letizia's summer wardrobe had come from Mango, including the chic zebra print jumpsuit which she wore on the Spanish royal tour. Strolling around the old town in Cuenca before heading to the ASPADEC Association headquarters, the monarch wowed in her printed one-piece, which cost £49.99.

