Love Meghan Markle’s friendship bracelet? Get one for 60% off at Nordstrom Rack

Meghan Markle is a big fan of simple but meaningful jewelry, from her Missoma signet ring to her evil eye necklace. The Duchess of Sussex is also never without her Monica Vinader friendship bracelet - and guess what? You can get one of your own at Nordstrom Rack right now for 60% off!

The Duchess famously wears the Monica Vinader Linear friendship bracelet, and at Nordstrom Rack you can get similar engravable friendship bracelet designs with the signature Monica Vinader braided band and lariat style clasp.

For example, the Nura friendship bracelet comes in rose gold, 18k yellow gold or sterling silver and the band comes in a host of colors - a lovely gift for your BFF or to treat yourself - and is 60% off.

Nura Friendship Bracelet in sterling silver and blue, was $195 now $77.97, Nordstrom Rack

And the Memorial Day weekend deals aren't just at Nordstrom Rack.

We’ve also spotted another great Monica Vinader steal in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale! This friendship bracelet from Meghan’s beloved Linear line is in rose gold and features a single diamond accent.

Linear Solo Diamond Friendship Bracelet, was $150 now $90, Nordstrom

If you’re a fan of Kate Middleton, keep reading - we have good news for you, too.

The Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of Monica Vinader jewelry, often wearing drop earrings from the ‘Siren’ line. We found those, too, on sale at Nordstrom Rack.

Duchess Kate wears the Siren earrings set with a green gemstone

Duchess Kate’s Siren earrings are set with a green gemstone, but you can pick up the same earrings in moonstone for a fraction of the price. Valued at $350, the pretty earrings are now 55% off.

Kate MIddleton-style Monica Vinader Siren earrings, were $350 now $154.97, Nordstrom Rack

