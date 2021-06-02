We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The stylish royal ladies love a designer handbag or two. The Duchess of Cambridge has been seen with Mulberry, Chanel and Strathberry to name a few, and the same goes for the Duchess of Sussex who has a penchant for Manolo Blahnik, Chloé and Celine. Then of course, we have the Duchess of Cornwall, who loves Bottega Veneta and Fendi.

Sometimes, however, the Duchess' go mid-range and a royal favourite costing that little bit less has to be DeMellier.

British leather goods company DeMellier now has a serious royal fanbase and it's probably thanks to the Duchess of Sussex, who was first spotted carrying one of their totes in 2018.

Meghan carrying her racing green DeMellier in Cardiff

Meghan stole the world's attention in Cardiff, with royal watchers going wild for her stunning forest green handbag, costing £295. London founder Mireia Llusia-Lindh told HELLO! at the time: "We are truly honoured that Meghan is wearing one of our bags, she is a fantastic role model to women all over the world and a great addition to the Royal family." This stunning number can even be personalised for the friend that has everything.

The Mini Venice, forest grain £295, $480, DeMellier

A few months after Meghan was seen with the bag, Camilla paid a visit to the Jewish Care's Brenmer Centre and hit headlines with the same racing green arm candy. This bag is known as the 'Mini Venice' and Camilla liked the number so much she later purchased it in a blush pink tone.

Camilla rocking her DeMellier bag

Last month, Duchess Kate wore a striking red outfit ahead of her launch of her new Hold Still photography book.

Kate with her tiny DeMellier bag last month

In a clip that showed the royal placing a book by a fountain at Kensington Palace, we got a glimpse at her bold Eponine London red coat - just as easily mistaken for a flowing wrap dress with a leg split - which moved beautifully in the wind.

The Nano Montreal, deep toffee smooth, £295, $395, DeMellier

Accessorising to perfection, she added her Mappin & Webb diamond earrings, Ralph Lauren 'Celia' pumps and a brand new bag by DeMellier.

The toffee-toned 'Montreal' bag costs £295 and boasts a modern, triangle shape, complete with a tubular rigid top handle. It's a strikingly elegant design that would look lovely for work, as well as leisure. The mother-of-three has the small 'nano' version and there's currently a wait list. Sign up fast!

