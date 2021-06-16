All the times Kate Middleton and Carrie Johnson wore the same dress Stylish women - great minds!

The Duchess of Cambridge loves a fancy dress or two. In fact, if we need frock inspiration, Kate is the girl we look to. From McQueen to Marchesa, she has it nailed.

Another well-known lady who enjoys a statement dress is Carrie Symonds - the wife of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. So we aren't surprised to see that these two stylish beings have actually worn the same dress - twice!

Let's start with the most recent. Last week Boris and Carrie headed to the Eden Project to attend a reception for the G7 leaders at the summit in Cornwall. Carrie rocked a floral-print silk midi dress by The Vampire's Wife and a pair of stunning yellow heels from Prada. According to reports, the dress was rented for the occasion, which is a great move from Carrie; contributing to the sustainable fashion movement.

Kate wearing a Vampire's wife dress in 2020

Kate wore the same Vampire's Wife dress known as the 'Falconetti' during the royal tour of Ireland back at the start of 2020. Although Kate's had a metallic texture, the cut is exactly the same.

Carrie wearing the same dress (but different print) last week in Cornwall

In April 2020, Kate wore a striking Ghost dress for her surprise appearance on the BBC's Big Night In. The 'Anouk' dress flew off the virtual shelves and we still can't stop thinking about it to this day.

Kate rocking her Ghost dress

Although Carrie hasn't worn this exact Ghost dress - she sported a stunning pink version by the brand in 2019, causing a mass sellout.

Carrie wearing a Ghost dress in 2019

OK, so this one isn't the exact dress but we've thrown it in for good measure as it looks so uncanny.

Kate at Wimbldedon in 2019, wearing Dolce & Gabbana

Back in 2019, Kate headed to Wimbledon to watch Simona Halep and Serena Williams compete in the Ladies Final, wearing a gorgeous green Dolce & Gabbana dress that she had previously worn during a visit to Canada back in 2016. After Kate wore it, it was even re-named after her, so it's pretty special.

Carrie wearing a similar dress last week by L.K.Bennett

Also in Cornwall last week, Carrie donned a dress that looked exactly like Kate's Wimbledon number, except it actually came from luxury high street store L.K.Bennett. It has the same flowing shape, gold button detail and high neckline. Style twins right there!