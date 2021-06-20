Princess Charlotte’s fuschia Nike trainers are perfect for summer - and they're a great deal

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Add this to the long list of reasons why we love Princess Charlotte’s wardrobe. As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter attended the Sandringham Half Marathon on Father’s Day with Prince William and Prince George, she added the best pop of color to her casual ensemble.

Charlotte wore a pair of fuschia Nike trainers with her shorts and long-sleeved Ralph Lauren cotton-blend fleece sweatshirt.

Charlotte, George, and William coordinated their looks for the Father's Day event

The trainers are Nike’s Flyease Revolution 5. Topped with a lightweight mesh, they have a soft foam cushioning that provides an extra layer of comfort. They were perfect for the event considering the trio appeared to be doing quite a bit of walking.

We loved the sneakers and Charlotte's sweatshirt and tracked them both down.

Nike Revolution 5 Flyease, $51.48, Amazon

Polo Ralph Lauren cotton-blend sweatshirt, $37.10 (Use code DAD for 25% off), Macy's

In photos snapped at the event, William could be seen standing alongside Prince George, seven, and Princess Charlotte, six, at the half marathon, and their looks happened to coordinate.

George was also dressed in shorts and trainers, and William wore a blue shirt with matching navy chinos.

The royals appeared to be having lots of fun together as they gathered around a microphone to count down to the start of the race.

Run Sandringham is an event that aims to raise money for good causes while runners enjoy the scenic surroundings of the Queen's Norfolk estate. The Cambridges are based at Anmer Hall on the estate during the school term, as their children attend school and nursery nearby.

Wishing fathers everywhere a happy Father’s Day pic.twitter.com/bqU3FeICA7 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 20, 2021

Kensington Palace shared a special message for Father's Day

Earlier in the day, William appeared in another heart-warming image to mark the special occasion.

As part of a Father's Day video, Kensington Palace released a never-before-seen photo taken with his three children, including youngest child Prince Louis, three, which appeared to have been taken on the day of the 2019 Trooping the Color ceremony.

The 38-year-old and his kids were pictured on the steps of their home, Kensington Palace, with the future King looking adorable in his military uniform. George, Charlotte, and Louis, meanwhile, all coordinated in blue. An accompanying caption read: "Wishing fathers everywhere a happy Father's Day." So sweet.

