Kate Middleton's favourite cameras are up to 30% off for Amazon Prime Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Want to get your hands on a royal-approved camera? Enter Amazon Prime Day 2021!

SEE: All the times Kate has shared her personal photographs of George, Charlotte and Louis

On 21-22 June, a range of Canon cameras – the brand loved by avid photographer Kate Middleton – are on sale for Prime Day, with up to 30% off the original price. If you don't have Prime Membership, sign up now so you can shop the full list of Canon Prime Day deals or check out our selection below.

Kate Middleton's favourite cameras

The Duchess of Cambridge has proven her photography skills and passion on numerous occasions. This year, Kate collaborated with the National Portrait Gallery for the charity photography book Hold Still, which documents the human stories of coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

SHOP: Amazon is selling a £7.99 version of Duchess Kate's rainbow umbrella

And of course Duchess Kate is known for releasing family photos she has snapped at home with her husband Prince William. The self-described "enthusiastic amateur photographer" often chooses to focus her work on Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – much to the delight of royal fans!

Kate is believed to own at least two Canon cameras - a PowerShot and a Canon EOS

It has been revealed that Kate's personal pictures are taken using not one, but two Canon cameras. These include the Canon PowerShot G12, which she was first spotted using back in 2011, and the Canon EOS 5D Mark II, which was responsible for capturing the precious moment Prince George held his newborn sister Princess Charlotte in 2015.

ROYAL BOOKS: All the books written by royals that you can shop on Amazon

Inspired to by Duchess Kate to get snapping? Check out the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Canon cameras...

Shop Kate Middleton cameras in the Amazon sale

Canon EOS M200 with EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM Lens, was £549 now £419, Amazon

You can save £130 when you buy the Canon EOS M200, which was originally priced at £549. This compact lightweight camera is equipped with a 180-degree flip-out touchscreen, and you can link it to your smart device via either WIFI or Bluetooth.

Canon PowerShot SX740 HS Starter Vlogger Kit, was £399 now £329.99, Amazon

Get £70 off this pocket-sized PowerShot, a compact point-and-shoot camera with a powerful 40x zoom lens and 4k video. It comes with a case and tripod so you can immediately get vlogging!

Canon Zoemini S Essential Kit, was £159.99 now £110, Amazon

Looking to print photos on the go? The Canon Zoemini S Essential Kit includes a canon camera printer, carry pouch and canon zink photo paper – all for £110, 30% off, in the sale.

The Duchess often takes photos of her three children

We can't help but wonder if the Duchess will be keeping an eye on Canon's Amazon Prime Day deals!

MORE: How to get FREE money to spend on Amazon Prime Day - and help small businesses too

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.