Kate Middleton's favourite denim brand are in the Amazon Prime Day sale

The Duchess of Cambridge looks fabulous dressed up or down. We equally love seeing her in decadent ballgowns and floral midi dresses with heels, as well as denim, wellington boots and Barbour jackets.

The Duchess has a penchant for skinny jeans and one of the most instantly recognisable brands she has worn in the past is by 7 For All Mankind.

WATCH: Kate Middleton launches new early childhood centre

The luxury denim brand is known for having a huge list of celebrity fans - and Sarah Jessica Parker is a huge fan, so say no more! However, you are looking at around £200 for a pair, but right now on Amazon, you can pick up a selection of jeans for a lot less on Prime Day. Get scrolling, you don't want to miss these amazing discounts...

Mother-of-three Kate wore the denims during her famous photoshoot with British Vogue back in 2016. In one of the images, the brunette beauty wore a red check Burberry shirt and 7 By All Mankind jeans - the 'Belted Palazzo jeans.'

The casual countryside pictorial with the iconic fashion publication was the first time that Kate had posed for a magazine; and the understated and relaxed nature of the images made quite an impression on both royal and fashion watchers.

Kate had stated that she wanted the pictures to reflect a rarely-seen element of her private life, and the no-frills snapshots showed the mum in her off-duty clothing of choice, including jeans, shirts and T-shirts.

Kate always looks incredible in jeans

The Vogue images were later on display at the National Portrait Gallery in the Vogue 100: A Century of Style exhibit.

Kate set the tone for the day when she arrived for the photoshoot in jeans and a parka jacket, her hair in big rollers. Vogue fashion director Lucinda Chambers had 10 suitcases of potential outfits for the Duchess. Impressive!

