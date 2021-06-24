8 summer buys Meghan Markle would love in the big Nordstrom Rack End of Season sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle’s summer style is the perfect fashion inspiration this season - it’s effortlessly chic, easy to wear… and now surprisingly affordable!

The Nordstrom Rack End of Season sale is on now, with up to 70% off on already discounted fashion - and we’ve found pieces from the Duchess of Sussex’s favorite brands that we think she would love.

In our edit you'll find the Duchess' key summer staples – like espadrilles, movie star shades or stackable rings – as well as fabulous buys from Meghan's favorite brands, from Madewell and Reiss to Hugo Boss.

So if you love Duchess Meghan's style, get shopping!

Le Specs sunglasses

Meghan has been spotted wearing the $69 'Air Heart' sunglasses by Le Specs, above, but we spotted a similar cat-eye pair by the brand on sale for less than $30.

Le Specs Bunny Hop cat-eye sunglasses, were $109 now $29.97, Nordstrom Rack

BaubleBar rings

Meghan loves unique rings, the more the better - as seen above, wearing luxury jewels by Pippa Small. The Duchess has long been a fan of BaubleBar – like the Duchess’ ‘Peacemaker’ ring, which is currently sold out! – so we think she’d be very tempted by these pretty rings by the jewelry brand. They come in three summery colors.

Mini Alida Ring, was $38 each now $17.97, Nordstrom Rack

Madewell denim

Fans rushed to buy Meghan’s Madewell denim jacket - and Nordstrom Rack has regular and plus-size Madewell jean jackets for 64% off.

Madewell Raglan Oversized Jean Jacket, was $128 now $44.98, Nordstrom Rack

BOSS by Hugo Boss dress

BOSS is one of Meghan’s go-tos for pencil skirts and sheath dresses, and she famously wore the brand to attend Wimbledon with Duchess Kate and her sister Pippa Middleton. And you can get a courtside-ready look yourself for nearly 70% off.

Descava Asymmetrical Hem Silk Midi Dress, was $745 now $239.97, Nordstrom Rack

Reiss pleated midi skirt

You may have noticed the Duchess is a big fan of pleated midis. She’s worn them not just to Wimbledon but to weddings and official engagements. That’s why we could see this summer look by Reiss, one of her fave brands, in her wardrobe.

Reiss 'Mila' Pleated Skirt was $295 now $99.97, Nordstrom Rack

Monica Vinader jewelry

Monica Vinader is a royal favorite with not just Meghan but also her sister in law Kate Middleton. While Kate is a fan of the Siren line from the jewelry brand, Meghan has been spotted wearing a Monica Vinader friendship bracelet. The Nura friendship bracelet, in rose gold and a pretty mallard blue, is 70% off.

Monica Vinader Nura friendship bracelet, was $225 now $67.48, Nordstrom Rack

Straw fedora

The Duchess loves a good straw fedora - she's worn them every summer, even during her pre-royal days. And guess what? You can get a similar style for less…

Stewart of Scotland straw weave fedora, was $50 now $21.97, Nordstrom Rack

Espadrilles

Meghan's summer wardrobe wouldn’t be complete without a pair of black espadrilles. You can get these wedges that look just like the Duchess' famous Castañers for less than $50.

Journee Monte Wedge Espadrille, was $75 now $49.97, Nordstrom Rack

