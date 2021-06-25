Meghan Markle's gorgeous Everlane suede flats are a total bargain in the sale

During the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to South Africa in September 2019, Meghan wowed with her perfectly put-together tour wardrobe, but there was one item of shoes that were particularly memorable. Meghan stunned fans by swapping her usual skyscraper heels for comfortable flats - not that we can blame her considering her packed schedule meant she was on her feet all day. The Everlane flats are now sold out in most colours, but the mustard pair is still available and now just £72/$77 in the sale.

Meghan wore the red pair for a visit to an art studio in Johannesburg

The brunette beauty clearly loves her Everlane 'Editor' shoes, as she has the slingbacks in not one but two different colours, which she wore just days apart on her trip. As she arrived in Cape Town with husband Prince Harry and baby Archie Harrison, she nailed casual airport chic in a lovely light grey coat, white jeans and the nude Everlane flats. She then rocked the bright red version of the shoes with a nautical blue dress from Aritzia's in-house label Wilfred for a visit to an art studio in Johannesburg.

The website states: "This slingback flat features a sharp, pointed toe and a low vamp - perfect for getting every look on point." They certainly worked a treat for Meghan!

RELATED: The Duchess of Sussex's striped sundress is so much like Primark's latest number

While the beige and red slingbacks are unfortunately no longer available, the 'Mustard' hue is still in stock. Made from 100% Italian suede, they usually retail for £146/$155, but Everlane is giving shoppers the opportunity to get them for just £72/$77.

Editor Slingbacks, was £146 now £72/$77, Everlane

SHOP NOW

Explaining the price difference, Everlane said: "Sometimes we love a design so much that we overproduce it. We’re getting better at predicting demand, but to move overstock on selected items, we’re letting you choose what you pay. Enjoy." But you'll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on a pair, as the 'Meghan effect' combined with the bargain price tag means they're unlikely to remain in stock for long.

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton's favourite Castañer wedges are currently half price

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.