Remember Kate Middleton’s rodeo blouse she wore in Canada? M&S has an amazing lookalike

Kate Middleton is the queen – or should we say Duchess – of a classic fashion staple. And Marks & Spencer knows it!

Pretty white blouses are up there with Duchess Kate’s repeat wears, and the one we’re pulling out the archives and into our wardrobes? The white lace blouse she wore to a rodeo in Calgary, Canada, back in 2011.

Hers was a beautifully intricate silk and cotton-blend shirt from Temperley London, aptly named the Rodeo. She added a cowboy hat, bootcut jeans and a Butler and Wilson leather belt for good measure. It clearly wasn’t Kate’s first rodeo!

William and Kate wearing matching cowboy hats to the Calgary Stampede back in 2011

Duchess Kate’s Temperley blouse retailed for £445, and has since sold out, but we spotted a few brilliant versions at Marks & Spencer – for a fraction of the price.

Per Una cotton blouse, £35, Marks & Spencer

Per Una’s lace insert blouse has the same lace detailing and Grandad collar as Kate’s, but the pure cotton material makes it a perfect summer buy. Available in sizes 10-24, you could even wear it as a cover-up over swimsuits and bikinis.

Pintuck collar blouse, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

Love a pintuck blouse? We love this shirt, complete with lace and in a seersucker fabric. Although it’s almost sold out in most sizes in the white, the navy version is equally as chic.

Per Una lace insert blouse, £35, Marks & Spencer

Or tap into this season’s prairie trend with Per Una’s lace insert long-sleeve blouse; just like Kate’s, it features lace detailing on the placket but we love its updated shirred cuffs and mint-white hue.

You’re going to want to add a Kate-esque Stetson into your summer hat rotation too. Skip the white like Kate’s, and go for an airy, straw one instead.

Straw cowboy hat, £28, FatFace

Straw cowboy hat with leather detailing, £9.90, eBay

Kate Middleton in a rodeo blouse and cowboy hat? It’s a vibe we’re so here for.

